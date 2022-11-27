Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.09 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.