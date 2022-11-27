Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.25 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

