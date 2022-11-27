Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.28 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after purchasing an additional 274,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

