Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 890.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 172,159 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of Lyft worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft Profile

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

