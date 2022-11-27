Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Oak Street Health worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

NYSE OSH opened at $19.42 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 948,496 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,371 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

