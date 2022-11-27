Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

