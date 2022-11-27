Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Qiagen

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.