Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 708.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

