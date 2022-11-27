Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $100,946 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE:CWT opened at $65.53 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

