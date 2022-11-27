Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $2.49 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $30,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period.

NYSE:ABG opened at $181.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

