Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,097,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $253.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

