Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nordstrom by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Stories
