Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 2,392 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.26% of Calavo Growers worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

CVGW opened at $36.31 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.78%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

