Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 3,249 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

