Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 6,454 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Apollo Medical worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

