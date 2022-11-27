Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97,716 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

