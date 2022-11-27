Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 17,359 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of OVV opened at $55.14 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

