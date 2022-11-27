Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 205,073 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,073 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in News were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in News by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after buying an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after buying an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

