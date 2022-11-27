Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,272 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of Adient worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $61,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $17,870,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $16,897,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.63. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,710 shares of company stock worth $1,316,461 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

