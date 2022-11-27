Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 92,156 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,156 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $176.62 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

