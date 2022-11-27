Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Progress Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.15 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

