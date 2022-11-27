Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
