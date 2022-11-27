BRR OpCo LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,629.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $181.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

