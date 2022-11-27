BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.29

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 92748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYDDF. DZ Bank raised shares of BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
Featured Articles
