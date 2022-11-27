Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

