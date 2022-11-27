Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 474,640 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $894.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.