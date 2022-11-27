California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 4%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.37. Approximately 2,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,060 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after purchasing an additional 416,214 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

