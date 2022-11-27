Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

About Calithera Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

