Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $18.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.