Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $17.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.