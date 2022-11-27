Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $17.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
