Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.37

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$171.37 and last traded at C$170.53, with a volume of 269506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$169.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$157.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.35. The company has a market cap of C$114.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

