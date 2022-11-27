Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 326,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,432,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $28,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
