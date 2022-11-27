Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,308 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.04.
Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.
Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.
