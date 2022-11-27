Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 7,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,468,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Univest Sec upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

