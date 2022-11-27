Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) versus Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biophytis and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A N/A -$36.97 million N/A N/A Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $140.83 million 12.54 $39.48 million $0.61 27.82

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Biophytis.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biophytis and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biophytis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Biophytis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Biophytis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biophytis and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 34.90% 28.53% 24.67%

Risk and Volatility

Biophytis has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Biophytis on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biophytis

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

