Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 94,197 shares.The stock last traded at $220.59 and had previously closed at $219.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

