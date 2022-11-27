Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 94,197 shares.The stock last traded at $220.59 and had previously closed at $219.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
