Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $126.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

