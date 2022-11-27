Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

