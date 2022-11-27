Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $791.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.85.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

