Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.53. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $879.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
