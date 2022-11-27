Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.53. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $879.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 1,394,935 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 402,507 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.