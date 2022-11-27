Celtic (LON:CCP) Trading 4.6% Higher

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.35). 9,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.29).

Celtic Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.11. The company has a market cap of £107.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,280.00.

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.