Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.25

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Puerto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

