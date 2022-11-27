Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.25

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Central Puerto Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
