Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 3.9%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 25,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 960,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -529.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,944,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Certara by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
