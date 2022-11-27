Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

