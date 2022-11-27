Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 16,554 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 346,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 232,269 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $70.28 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

