Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2176 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.17%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.