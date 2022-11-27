Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 332,142 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,542,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11.

