Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

