Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

