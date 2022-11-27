Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,358 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 520,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 231,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE MMP opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.