Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,930 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

